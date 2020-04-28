Shaan turns a year older, shares daughter’s present with fans

Lollywood star Shaan Shahid just turned 49 and his daughter gave him the perfect birthday present.

The actor’s daughter, Bahisht, put together a bunch of family photos and videos for a short clip for her dad’s birthday. It gave fans rare glimpse into the actor’s family life.

My #Birthday gift from my daughter Bahisht ♥️🎁 pic.twitter.com/tk1p38HnAd — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 26, 2020

In an Instagram post, Bahisht said: “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life. I love you more than words. Your love is the reason I’m alive today. I love you dad.”

The actor star has four beautiful daughters and shares a special relationship with them.

Shaan’s co-star Kiran Malik also gave him a shout out on Instagram.

“Wonderful Bday to the humorous and wittiest being I have ever known. Geo hazaroon Saal mera handsome dost,” she said.



