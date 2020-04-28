Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan turns a year older, shares daughter’s present with fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaan turns a year older, shares daughter’s present with fans

Photo: File

Lollywood star Shaan Shahid just turned 49 and his daughter gave him the perfect birthday present.

The actor’s daughter, Bahisht, put together a bunch of family photos and videos for a short clip for her dad’s birthday. It gave fans rare glimpse into the actor’s family life.

In an Instagram post, Bahisht said: “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life. I love you more than words. Your love is the reason I’m alive today. I love you dad.”

The actor star has four beautiful daughters and shares a special relationship with them.

Shaan’s co-star Kiran Malik also gave him a shout out on Instagram.

“Wonderful Bday to the humorous and wittiest being I have ever known. Geo hazaroon Saal mera handsome dost,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kiran Malik shaan shahid zarrar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
PTV to air series on Ertugrul Gazi on PM’s request
PTV to air series on Ertugrul Gazi on PM’s request
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.