Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Shaan drops character teasers for Zarrar

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Shaan drops character teasers for Zarrar

Actor and director Shaan Shahid recently shared a teaser for his latest film Zarrar on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan said: “#Zarrarthefilm…character teaser shaanShahid…”

Last month, the actor dropped the trailer for his upcoming film on YouTube. In the film, Shaan stars in the lead as Zarrar, a member of the ISI’s special unit which is out there to eliminate threats to the country.

The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz. It has been written and directed by Shaan. The film is set for release later this year.

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA Digital, Baig said that the film was unique as it had a non-traditional story. Talking about his character in the film, Baig said that he is playing the role of a retired army officer who works under Zarrar.

He added that Shaan had worked hard on the film which was shot in some beautiful locations set in Pakistan, Turkey and England.

For four years, the actor’s fans have been waiting for updates on the film. Back in 2016, he shared some behind the scene shots of the film. The following year, he revealed the films logo and posters.

Nadeem Baig shaan shahid zarrar
 
