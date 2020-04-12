Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
Self-isolation doesn’t stop Sajjad Ali from releasing a new song

Photo; File

Singer-song writer Sajjad Ali released a new song, Dost, on April 10 for his fans across the world. It was written and recorded while the singer was in quarantine.

The song was released on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Ali took to social media to share that “creativity can’t be quarantined”. “This video has been made during the ongoing two-week, 24-hour complete lockdown,” he revealed.

Dost, with its soothing melody and beautiful lyrics, is exactly what we needed during these tough times. The magic of Ali’s voice pulls at all the right strings for his listeners.

The video of the song only featured Ali, which was appreciated by his fans. They lauded him for adhering to the rules of social distancing.

The singer remarked that the song was for his fans across the world. He also advised them to stay home and stay safe.

The Chief Saab singer has been active on social media while in self-isolation. He said that despite the conditions, music lovers could still attend concerts online. You can send in requests with the hashtag SajjadAliOnline.

