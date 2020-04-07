Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Selena Gomez opens up about bipolar disorder

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: File

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently opened up to fellow Disney channel star, Miley Cyrus, about her bipolar disorder.

The topic came up during a 20-minute Instagram conversation on Miley’s show “Bright Minded”.

According to Gomez, she realized she was bipolar after she visited a mental hospital. She said that understanding her disorder more “took the fear away”.

Back in 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus. She said at the time the transplant was needed for her “overall health”.

While talking to the Hannah Montana star, Gomez said she has witnessed mental health issues within her family. She added that it’s just not known to talk about mental health”.

