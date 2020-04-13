Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate a decade together

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik made waves on both sides of the border when they announced that they were tying the knot.

Over the weekend, Mirza shared what a decade of being married looks like. In an Instagram post, she said: “Happy Anniversary Shoaib Malik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality.”

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗 A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂 Swipe right for reality ➡️

The couple got married in Mirza’s hometown of Hyderabad, India back in 2010 and held a reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. Despite the criticism, the couple have made it work and shared their journey on social media with their fans.  

