Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Comic-Con San Diego, one of the world’s largest pop culture gatherings, has been cancelled for the first time in its 50-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sprawling convention which draws Hollywood A-listers, billion-dollar franchises and 135,000 screaming fans each year had been due to take place in July.

But it became the latest major festival to be scratched due to the global pandemic, after California Governor Gavin Newsom this week indicated mass gatherings were unlikely to be allowed for months to come.

Organizers announced Friday “with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020.”

They “had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” but warnings including Newsom’s comments “made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Fans who had already purchased tickets for the four-day extravaganza will be offered refunds, or the option of attending in 2021.

Comic-Con began life as a small gathering of around 100 comic book fans in a San Diego hotel basement in 1970.

But it has sprawled into a giant launchpad for mainstream Hollywood films and television shows attended by movie stars, studio heads and the world’s press.

In scrapping its 2020 edition, Comic-Con follows other major US events such as the Coachella music festival, Las Vegas Cinema-Con summit, and SXSW media and technology festival in Texas.

“The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible, at best, until we get to herd immunity, and we get to a vaccine,” Newsom warned at a press conference Tuesday.

“When you suggest June, July, August, it is unlikely.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
comic-con coronavirus San Diego
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother's birthday with family
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother’s birthday with family
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.