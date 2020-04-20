Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Salman Khan releases new song about coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities have turned to music and poetry to find solace as well as entertain their fans.

While Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan came up with raps, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan used this time to learn how to play the piano.

The latest celebrity to hop on the music bandwagon is Salman Khan. The actor released his song ‘Pyaar Karona’. The full track is out on the actor’s YouTube channel.

Khan also shared the teaser of the song, which he wrote and sang, on Instagram on Sunday.

The Dabangg actor, who is in self-isolation these days, wrote, “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tomorrow on it, hope u can handle it.”

Earlier, the superstar has mesmerised his fans with ‘Mai Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah,’ ‘Hangover’ and many more soulful songs. Apart from being an actor, Khan is really passionate about writing, singing and painting.

During the coronavirus scare, Khan is also taking care of the daily wage workers who have been affected the most during the lockdown. The actor has been financially helping 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

