Sajjad Ali takes out the harmonium for a live performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Sajjad Ali has taken out his harmonium to sing classics like ‘koi toh baat ho aisi’ for his fans. The song is from Ali’s 2003 album Geet Aur Ghazlon Ka Haseen Sangam.

Earlier, the Chief Saab singer said that despite the lock down, music lovers could still attend a concert, all they have to do is go online. You can send in requests with the hashtag SajjadAliOnline.

In an Instagram post, the singer said that due to the current situation, it would be impossible to hold a concert but that didn’t mean that people should miss out on music just because they were “stuck at home”.

He took a cue from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Grammy-award winner John Legend who performed concerts on Instagram and asked his fans to tell him what they want to hear.

Recently, boy band Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish took part in a virtual concert with iHeartRadio.

Like Sajjad, many other Pakistani stars have performed for fans online, including Ali Sethi and Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha.

