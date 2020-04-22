Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Sajjad Ali practices some classical beats with his kids

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Sajjad Ali practices some classical beats with his kids

Singer and songwriter Sajjad Ali treated his fans and followers to a special jamming session with his son Shabi and daughter Zaw.

In a post on Instagram, Ali said: “Dhirtum. Some classical in split screen with my kids.”

Dhirtum 🎵 Some classical in split screen 😁 with my kids @thecodeofzaw and @shabialymusic 👧🏻👦🏻 #Positivity #Lockdown #Music

A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:21am PDT

Ali introduced his daughter Zaw and her vocal range in Coke Studio season 10 when the father-daughter duo blew the listeners away with Ronay Nah Diya.

Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sajjad has become active on Instagram sharing cooking tutorials and live performances.

