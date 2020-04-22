Sajjad Ali practices some classical beats with his kids

Singer and songwriter Sajjad Ali treated his fans and followers to a special jamming session with his son Shabi and daughter Zaw.

In a post on Instagram, Ali said: “Dhirtum. Some classical in split screen with my kids.”

Ali introduced his daughter Zaw and her vocal range in Coke Studio season 10 when the father-daughter duo blew the listeners away with Ronay Nah Diya.



Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sajjad has become active on Instagram sharing cooking tutorials and live performances.