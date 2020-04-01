Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Ali’s brother shares a gorgeous photo from her mehndi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 hours ago
Sajal Ali’s brother shares a gorgeous photo from her mehndi

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali’s brother Muhammad Ali, shared a teary-eyed picture from his sister’s wedding day on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture from Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s mehndi with lyrics from the song Kabira in the caption. The photo has taken the internet by storm and has won hearts on social media.

Sajal re-shared the picture with brother Ali Syed from the wedding ceremony.

Earlier, The Alif actor urged her fans to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis saying the world will get through all of this.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this. InshALLAH.”

The couple recently tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after the wedding, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media. The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.