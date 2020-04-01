Sajal Ali’s brother shares a gorgeous photo from her mehndi

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali’s brother Muhammad Ali, shared a teary-eyed picture from his sister’s wedding day on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture from Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s mehndi with lyrics from the song Kabira in the caption. The photo has taken the internet by storm and has won hearts on social media.

Sajal re-shared the picture with brother Ali Syed from the wedding ceremony.

Earlier, The Alif actor urged her fans to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis saying the world will get through all of this.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this. InshALLAH.”

The couple recently tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after the wedding, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media. The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day.

