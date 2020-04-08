Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Sadia Ghaffar wants to turn back time

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@sadiaghaffar

The lockdown is getting everyone down and they are coming up with different ways to deal with it. Actor Sadia Ghaffar has been sharing throwback photos of her wedding and short trip to the UAE for Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding.

On Tuesday, she shared a throwback photograph with her best friend and fellow actor, Saboor Ali, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aisi Hai Tanhai star shared a photograph shot in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, holding Ali in her arms. In the caption, Ghaffar said that she didn’t want anything but love to relive that moment.

Ghaffar recently tied the knot with actor and singer Hasan Hayat Khan in an intimate wedding which was attended by family and friends.

