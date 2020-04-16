Saboor Aly to star as Sitara in Tum Ho Wajah

After her effervescent performance in Gul-o-Gulzar and a gut-wrenching one in Naqab Zan, film and television actor Saboor Aly is set to dazzle fans once again as the leading lady in Tum Ho Wajah on Hum TV.

In this drama serial directed by Samina Waseem, Saboor stars as Sitara, a quiet girl who has to face some unfortunate circumstances. The cast includes Ali Abbas, Shahzad Sheikh, and Sumbul Iqbal, among others.

Talking about her new project, Saboor said: “Working on this project was a very enriching and fun experience for me, and we are very excited for you to watch this drama on your screens.”

Saboor Aly shot into limelight with the socio-comedy film Actor in Law (2016) for which she later earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Lux Style Awards. She has worked in back to back blockbuster projects like Waada (2016), Mubarak Ho Beti Howe Hai (2017), Mere Khudaya (2018), Bhool (2019), Naqabzan (2019) and Gul-o-Gulzar (2019).