Saba Qamar shares teaser of her first YouTube episode

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is all set to launch her YouTube channel today (April 21). She released a teaser of her first YouTube episode on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, she revealed that the first episode “Isolation” will be releasing on Tuesday 8pm sharp. “Stay tuned, there’s a lot coming your way Insha’Allah, I’m super excited to share this with all of you, can’t wait for you guys to watch it!” reads the caption.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, in April this year.

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success.