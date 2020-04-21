Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Saba Qamar shares teaser of her first YouTube episode

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Saba Qamar shares teaser of her first YouTube episode

File photo: Saba Qamar/Twitter

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is all set to launch her YouTube channel today (April 21). She released a teaser of her first YouTube episode on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, she revealed that the first episode “Isolation” will be releasing on Tuesday 8pm sharp. “Stay tuned, there’s a lot coming your way Insha’Allah, I’m super excited to share this with all of you, can’t wait for you guys to watch it!” reads the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a little teaser of my first #YouTube Episode called “Isolation” releasing on Tuesday 8pm sharp! 🧿💥 Stay tuned, there’s a lot coming your way Insha’Allah, I’m super excited to share this with all of you, can’t wait for you guys to watch it!✨😍

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. While on the other hand, she has also announced to start the shooting of her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, in April this year. 

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success. 

Saba Qamar youtube
 
