Saba Qamar shares her key rules to happy life

Seems like Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has cracked the code to a happy life. She shared the secret mix with her fans on social media.

“No expectations, no demands and no complaints” are the three key rules for a happy life,” the Hindi Medium actress wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier, she opened up about dealing with her mental health, upcoming projects, launching a YouTube channel and an incident that really touched her heart while shooting in Lahore during a session on Twitter.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. She also announced that shooting for her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, will start this month.

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success.