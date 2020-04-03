Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar shares her key rules to happy life

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saba Qamar shares her key rules to happy life

Seems like Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has cracked the code to a happy life. She shared the secret mix with her fans on social media.

“No expectations, no demands and no complaints” are the three key rules for a happy life,” the Hindi Medium actress wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier, she opened up about dealing with her mental health, upcoming projects, launching a YouTube channel and an incident that really touched her heart while shooting in Lahore during a session on Twitter.

On the work front, Qamar will be seen in Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli. She also announced that shooting for her next film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, will start this month. 

Qamar’s last drama serial, Cheekh, attracted lots of viewers. The drama was a huge success. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.