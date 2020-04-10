Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming

Actor’s manager says her phone was hacked

Actor Saba Qamar picked up her manager’s call like she always does. Her manager and friend, Meshal Cheema, was in a rush and asked the actor if she had gone out recently.

When Saba told her that she hadn’t left home, Meshal knew that something was up. She took to her Instagram stories to explain exactly what happened. According to Meshal, she received 10 phone calls from Saba's number but a young man was on the other end. He kept asking her if she knew someone named Mishi.

Meshal was suspicious and asked the man how he got a hold of her client’s phone. He claimed that Saba had forgotten it in the park when she went for a run. He added that he had managed to unlock the device which is how he was using it to make a call. When Meshal got mad, he hung up.

Meshal shared the whole incident in a post on her Instagram stories and wondered if someone had hacked into Saba’s phone using the Houseparty app, which is a hot favourite for people to stay connected during the lockdown.

The app has recently come under scrutiny for security flaws and data leaks as several people complained about being hacked on Twitter.

“We have made sure of all the security of our accounts but just in case if something goes wrong we are informing you ahead of it that this has happened,” she said. “Right now everything is under control.”

Later, the actor and her manager shared an update. Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba and Meshal told fans that they were going to find the hacker and had contacted the FIA’s cybercrime cell.

In the video, Meshal told the hacker that she had her eyes on him. “We are coming after you, wherever you are,” she said.

The actor also dedicated a song from the Bollywood hit Gangs of Wassaypur, ‘Teri Keh Ke Lunga’ to that “loser”.