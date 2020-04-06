Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday in quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Baaghi actor Saba Qamar celebrated her 36th birthday to the fullest on Sunday in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared stories with her fans. Saba celebrated her birthday at home and thanked her friend who bought a cake for making her feel special.

Qamar also posted a story thanking renowned director Sarmad Khoosat for cooking biryani for her and sending it to her house. She praised his cooking skills. “What a lovely gesture! Apart from being a great director you proved yourself to be a good cook also,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The actress also received birthday wishes from neighbours.

Tell us what you think:

