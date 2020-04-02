Rowling shares a bit of magic during the coronavirus pandemic

There is some good news for parents, teachers and kids who are waiting to enrol at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In case you’ve missed your weekly owl mail, author J. K. Rowling has decided to share a bit of magic with everyone. On Wednesday, the author of the Harry Potter series, launched Harry Potter At Home to help children, parents and teachers keep themselves busy during the lockdown.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

According to the website, Rowling and her team have announced a special, open licence for teachers to read the seven Harry Potter books aloud to their pupils in virtual read-a-long sessions on video.

This means if you’re a teacher you’ll be able to record yourself reading Harry’s Hogwarts adventures and share these with your pupils online.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be available to listen to for free in six different languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese). “Harry’s first adventure will also be made free for all OverDrive library patrons online throughout April,” it said.