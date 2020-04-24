Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rolling Stones release new song ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Rolling Stones release new song ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

Photo: AFP

The Rolling Stones on Thursday released their first new original music since 2012, a single aptly named “Living in a Ghost Town.”

Frontman Mick Jagger announced the surprise release on Twitter, saying, “The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song — Living In A Ghost Town — we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in.”

Speaking to Apple Music moments later, Jagger said he and Keith Richards wrote the song over a year ago, but that it was uncannily fitting to current times.

“It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” he said. 

“It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak… I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.”

Before releasing the moody song heavy on twang, Jagger tweaked some of the lyrics to fit the contemporary moment.

“Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark,” Jagger said. “So I slightly rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It’s very much how I originally did it.”

The 76-year-old sings of chaos and destruction and the seemingly infinite loneliness of isolation.

“Life was so beautiful / Then we all got locked down,” Jagger sings. 

“Please let this be over / Stuck in a world without end.”

Also speaking to Apple Music, Richards said the song was cut in 2019 at a Los Angeles studio and re-worked for release recently.

“It’s sort of eerie when suddenly it’s coming to life,” he said, adding that he’d been thinking the pandemic was an appropriate time for release.

“Then Mick called me and said the same thing and that great minds think alike.”

The iconic British rockers have spent much of the past two decades touring, though the coronavirus halted those plans.

The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.

“Living in a Ghost Town” is the Stones’ first original work since 2012’s “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” came out on the greatest hits album “GRRR!”

The band hasn’t released an original album since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang” but have said they’ve slowly been working on a new collection over the past several years.

Over the weekend, the Stones headlined a marathon virtual concert put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Appearing ageless, Jagger delivered the classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” as his fellow Stones played from their respective homes, including a grinning Charlie Watts on the air drums. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rolling Stone song
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands
Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.