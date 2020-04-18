Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Riz Ahmed, Tom Hardy shared BTS clip from Venom

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani-British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed recently shared a BTS clip from his film Venom. In the video, Riz and Venom aka Tom Hardy are fighting each other.

Ahmed called for a rematch and said: “I didn’t realise we were allowed to touch faces.”

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t realise we were allowed to touch faces. I want a rematch. @tomhardy

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed) on Apr 17, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

The post was originally shared by Hardy on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: “Not remotely awkward BTS snippet recorded by Kelly Marcel Venom 1 physical theatre 101.” In the comments section, he wrote: “Footloose” and “This is how to pull face.”

Hardy and Ahmed starred together in Venom back in 2018. The film is about Eddie, a journalist, played by Hardy who investigates experiments of human trials at the Life Foundation. Unwittingly, he gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.

Riz Ahmed Tom Hardy Venom
 
