Riz Ahmed, Tom Hardy shared BTS clip from Venom

Pakistani-British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed recently shared a BTS clip from his film Venom. In the video, Riz and Venom aka Tom Hardy are fighting each other.

Ahmed called for a rematch and said: “I didn’t realise we were allowed to touch faces.”

The post was originally shared by Hardy on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: “Not remotely awkward BTS snippet recorded by Kelly Marcel Venom 1 physical theatre 101.” In the comments section, he wrote: “Footloose” and “This is how to pull face.”



Hardy and Ahmed starred together in Venom back in 2018. The film is about Eddie, a journalist, played by Hardy who investigates experiments of human trials at the Life Foundation. Unwittingly, he gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.