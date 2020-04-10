Riz Ahmed pens heart-wrenching note about his uncle

Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed took to social media to share some sad news. His uncle passed away last weekend due to the coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, the Four Lions star said: “Heartbroken to say that my uncle Shakeel passed away this weekend due to Covid-19. He was a legend in his community who will be missed by so many.”

Talking about his uncle, Riz said that he was a “charismatic storyteller, he could strike up a conversation with anyone and soon have them in tears of one kind or another, either laughing from his unique turn of phrase, or meditating on his spiritual insights”.

According to Ahmed, his uncle was born in India and moved to Pakistan and then England. “He was an immigrant, then a teddy-boy in silk shirts and medallions, then a banker, and finally a devoted spiritual guide who went out of his way for others. He fought on till the end, outliving multiple terminal diagnoses for years.”

He said that uncle Shakeel passed away while offering his Fajr prayers in the hospital’s prayer room. “It was a fittingly poetic end for a man who had lyrics for days, and whose faith gave him and so many others such strength.”

The actor ended his post with a message for all his fans. He said that when this is over, “we must ensure that our losses have not been in vain. We must help to build a more just and caring society”.