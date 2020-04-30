Rishi Kapoor passes away, leaves Bollywood heartbroken

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67. Tributes started pouring in on social media as Bollywood mourned the loss of another star.

His death was confirmed by his colleague and close friend Amitabh Bachchan.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the US .

Many other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor sent their condolences upon learning about Rishi’s demise.

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through…until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre… will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

I am speechless and completely heartbroken. Been a fan of Rishi Kapoor all my life. Loved him for his talent, wit, positive energy, this is terrible. First Irfan and now Rishi Kapoor… Dear God please look after these great souls 🙏 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of #RishiKapoor sir passing away. Truly a great actor and an inspiration to millions of his fans and admirers.Thank you for being so humble and patient while working with me on my debut film #Daraar. You will be missed. #RIPRishiKapoor — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) April 30, 2020

Am devastated, heartbroken… King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together…. just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken and at a loss for words… #RIP Chintu uncle. So many thoughts and emotions running through me right now. Remembering our time in New York as we battled together, fighting an unseen monster. Keeping each other bouyant through the sadness and pain. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8aRpB9g3s4 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) April 30, 2020

Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973 .He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay’s shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 30, 2020

His brother, Randhir Kapoor, said that the actor had complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor was also known for his firebrand personality on social media, quite different from the roles that earned him the tag of Bollywood’s ‘chocolate boy’ in the seventies.

On Twitter, where he had over 3.5 million followers Kapoor was not known to mince words, whether it came to reviewing Michelin star restaurants or schooling trolls. His tweets often left his fans in splits.