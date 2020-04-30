Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Rishi Kapoor passes away, leaves Bollywood heartbroken

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Rishi Kapoor passes away, leaves Bollywood heartbroken

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67. Tributes started pouring in on social media as Bollywood mourned the loss of another star.

His death was confirmed by his colleague and close friend Amitabh Bachchan.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the US .

Many other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor sent their condolences upon learning about Rishi’s demise.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor, said that the actor had complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor was also known for his firebrand personality on social media, quite different from the roles that earned him the tag of Bollywood’s ‘chocolate boy’ in the seventies.

On Twitter, where he had over 3.5 million followers Kapoor was not known to mince words, whether it came to reviewing Michelin star restaurants or schooling trolls. His tweets often left his fans in splits.

