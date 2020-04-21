Remembering Pakistan’s music legend: Iqbal Bano

The ghazal singer died in 2007

Legendary ghazal singer Iqbal Bano left this world 11 years ago on April 21. Bano, who stood up to military dictatorship with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhain Gaye was known to make words come alive with the sound of her voice.

“Rock and pop might be trending right now but Iqbal Bano’s surr will never be forgotten,” said Naya Din host Kiran Aftab while paying tribute to the late singer.



She added that Bano had immortalized poems such as Dasht-e-Tanhai with her powerful vocals.

The host went on to say that Bano’s voice echoes in her ears

every time she thought of Urdu adab, revolution, human rights, freedom of

speech and expression.

Born in 1935, in pre-Partition India, Bano studied under

Ustad Sabri and Chand Khan.