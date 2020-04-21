Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Remembering Pakistan’s music legend: Iqbal Bano

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The ghazal singer died in 2007

Legendary ghazal singer Iqbal Bano left this world 11 years ago on April 21. Bano, who stood up to military dictatorship with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhain Gaye was known to make words come alive with the sound of her voice.

“Rock and pop might be trending right now but Iqbal Bano’s surr will never be forgotten,” said Naya Din host Kiran Aftab while paying tribute to the late singer.

She added that Bano had immortalized poems such as Dasht-e-Tanhai with her powerful vocals.

The host went on to say that Bano’s voice echoes in her ears

every time she thought of Urdu adab, revolution, human rights, freedom of

speech and expression.

Born in 1935, in pre-Partition India, Bano studied under

Ustad Sabri and Chand Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
faiz ahmed faiz ghazal Iqbal Bano
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.