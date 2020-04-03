Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Reality TV stars Kylie, Kris Jenner to make hand sanitizer

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo: File

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians has teamed up with her momager, Kris Jenner, and Coty Inc to produce hand sanitizer for hospitals in southern California amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Independent.

“The beauty entrepreneur will distribute the items with the help of her brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, which are partly owned by Coty,” said the website, adding that it was not clear how many sanitizers will be produced.

Each bottle of sanitizer will also include a message for the recipients: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.

bored in the house and i’m in the house bored

Jenner recently pledged to donate one million dollars to LA-based medical workers for protective equipment. She has used her social media presence to encourage people to stay inside and practice social distancing.

