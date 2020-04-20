Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Quarantine diary: Salman Ahmad shares what he did in self-isolation

Posted: Apr 20, 2020
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Almost two weeks ago, Junoon’s front man Salman Ahmad, told fans that he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and was going to self-isolate. He said that his doctor suspected that he could have COVID-19 and it was better to quarantine himself.

Since then, the musician has been sharing regular updates with his fans and followers. On Saturday (April 18), he announced that he quarantine was over.

The singer shared a short video of what he did during his 14-day quarantine and said: “When there is no cure for #COVID, what did I do during my 14 day quarantine?”

In the video, Salman shared that he had a slight cough, fever and a headache.

“I also felt dizzy. This was on April 2. My body hurt and I had cold sweats. So I got in touch with my cousin, who is a doctor in New York, and he told me that these symptoms matched those of people who tested positive for coronavirus,” he said. “I had a lot of weakness but my immunity was better than a lot of people because of my routine and diet. My wife, Dr Samina, also gave me things to boost my immune system.”

“This virus is just strange. One day you feel like you’re feeling better but then for the next three days you won’t be able to move,” he added.

MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother's birthday with family
 
 
 
 
 
