Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

PTV to air series on Ertugrul Gazi on PM’s request

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Official poster

Turkish drama series Ertugrul Gazi chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior will be aired in Pakistan on PTV from the start of Ramazan.

The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu and will be aired on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The episodes will be aired daily at 9:10pm, with repeat runs during the day. Ertugrul is the father of Osman, who founded the Ottoman Empire.

