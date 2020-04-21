PTV to air series on Ertugrul Gazi on PM’s request

Turkish drama series Ertugrul Gazi chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior will be aired in Pakistan on PTV from the start of Ramazan.

The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu and will be aired on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

تیرہویں صدی میں مسلمانوں کی عالمی فتوحات کی عکاسی کرتی دنیا کی سب سے بڑی ترک ڈرامہ سیرئیل ‘ارطغرل غازی’ اب اردو ڈبنگ کے ساتھ صرف پی ٹی وی پر۔



پاکستان ٹیلیوژن مشہور ترک تاریخی ڈرامہ سیرئل ‘ارطغرل غازی’ یکم رمضان سے پیش کرے گا۔ #ErtugrulUrduPTV@trtworld pic.twitter.com/M0rvmQCqIi — PTV Home (@PTVHomeOfficial) April 19, 2020

The episodes will be aired daily at 9:10pm, with repeat runs during the day. Ertugrul is the father of Osman, who founded the Ottoman Empire.