HOME > Entertainment

Pick up some photography tips from Tapu Javeri

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The lockdown has everyone trying to come up with interesting ways to keep themselves entertained, amused and busy at home. Celebrities are sharing throwback photos, holding virtual concerts, live sessions on Instagram and Facebook, teaching kids art or reading with them like actors Aamina Sheikh and Ahsan Khan.

Photographer Tapu Javeri has been sharing tips with his fans and followers on Instagram through a series of posts called “Staying at Home Photography Projects”.

Recently, he shared how to shoot ink into water. In the video, Javeri takes his fans through the steps one by one.

Like Javeri, filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat also had an update to share. In an Instagram post about trimming his facial hair, the director and actor said: “Clean-up time! Honing my trimming skills.”

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi learnt a new skill. Taking to her Instagram stories, Abbasi’s wife, Naimal Khawar, put up a video clip of Abbasi learning how to juggle.

Singer Ali Sethi, who has been having regular Instagram live sessions, shared Coleman Barks translation of Rumi and said “this is where I long to be.”

View this post on Instagram

this is where I long to be #rumi #colemanbarks #translation

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial) on Apr 10, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

While Salman Sheikh aka Mani shared an old clip with his wife, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani, from their 2014 show Teri Meri Kahani .

View this post on Instagram

Saif Ali Khan Kareena ko Beltoun sai marta hougaa

A post shared by Salman Shaikh (@manipakistani) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

Hamza Ali Abbasi Sarmad Khoosat Tapu Javeri
 
