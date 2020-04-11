Pick up some photography tips from Tapu Javeri

The lockdown has everyone trying to come up with interesting ways to keep themselves entertained, amused and busy at home. Celebrities are sharing throwback photos, holding virtual concerts, live sessions on Instagram and Facebook, teaching kids art or reading with them like actors Aamina Sheikh and Ahsan Khan.

Photographer Tapu Javeri has been sharing tips with his fans and followers on Instagram through a series of posts called “Staying at Home Photography Projects”.

Recently, he shared how to shoot ink into water. In the video, Javeri takes his fans through the steps one by one.

Like Javeri, filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat also had an update to share. In an Instagram post about trimming his facial hair, the director and actor said: “Clean-up time! Honing my trimming skills.”

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi learnt a new skill. Taking to her Instagram stories, Abbasi’s wife, Naimal Khawar, put up a video clip of Abbasi learning how to juggle.

Singer Ali Sethi, who has been having regular Instagram live sessions, shared Coleman Barks translation of Rumi and said “this is where I long to be.”

While Salman Sheikh aka Mani shared an old clip with his wife, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani, from their 2014 show Teri Meri Kahani .