Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Samaa TV
Entertainment

PEMRA bans studio audiences for Ramazan transmissions

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMRA bans studio audiences for Ramazan transmissions

Host Fahad Mustafa holding live Ramazan transmission of 'Jeeto Pakistan'. Photo: ARY Digital

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned studio audiences for sehr and iftar transmissions that are aired live throughout the month of Ramazan on television channels.

A notification issued by the authority on Tuesday said the decision was taken to maintain social distancing measures that medical experts across the world have called necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The staff engaged in telecasting the shows have been instructed to wear safety kits and regularly disinfect their equipment.

Channels have been advised to set up a walk-through sanitising gate in their studios as well.

If a show has more than one host, they’ll have to stand one metre apart and only one guest can be invited at a time.

The authority has forbidden displaying cars, bikes and other appliances on the show since many people are suffering from financial issues during the lockdown and flaunting of such items would be in bad taste.

Meanwhile, PEMRA has also directed channels not to use language that is against any religion or belief and incites hatred among people.

In case of a violation, the transmission will be suspended immediately.

