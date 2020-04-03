Osman Khalid Butt just learnt that it’s “E.T. home phone”

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has stumbled upon something that has blown his mind away. While rewatching the Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, he realised he had misheard something.

In a tweet, the Ehd-e-Wafa star said: “Today I learned E.T. says ‘ET home phone’ 𝘯𝘰𝘵 ‘.. phone home’.

The film is about an alien who gets left behind on Earth and is saved by Elliot who decided to keep him hidden. While people hunt for E.T., Elliot and his sister (Drew Barrymore) become friends with the alien.

In the scene referenced by Butt, E.T. and Barrymore are watching an episode of Sesame Street. Barrymore says: “Phone” and E.T touches the old-school telephone set and repeats after her. This is a significant scene in the film as we learn that the alien can talk.



Die-hard fans of the film have said this over and over again: ET never says, “E.T. phone home”. It’s always been, “E.T. home phone”.