Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Osman Khalid Butt just learnt that it’s “E.T. home phone”

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Osman Khalid Butt just learnt that it’s “E.T. home phone”

Photo: File

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has stumbled upon something that has blown his mind away. While rewatching the Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, he realised he had misheard something.

In a tweet, the Ehd-e-Wafa star said: “Today I learned E.T. says ‘ET home phone’ 𝘯𝘰𝘵 ‘.. phone home’.

The film is about an alien who gets left behind on Earth and is saved by Elliot who decided to keep him hidden. While people hunt for E.T., Elliot and his sister (Drew Barrymore) become friends with the alien.

In the scene referenced by Butt, E.T. and Barrymore are watching an episode of Sesame Street. Barrymore says: “Phone” and E.T touches the old-school telephone set and repeats after her. This is a significant scene in the film as we learn that the alien can talk.

Die-hard fans of the film have said this over and over again: ET never says, “E.T. phone home”. It’s always been, “E.T. home phone”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
E.T Osman Khalid Butt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.