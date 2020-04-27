Official poster of Once Upon A Time in Karachi unveiled

The poster for Mohsin Abbas Haider’s starer Once upon a time in Karachi‘s was unveiled on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram account, director Abu Aleeha shared the first official poster of the film.

The script has been written by dramatist Ali Moeen.

Once Upon A Time In Karachi is going to be Pakistan’s first commercial action comedy film made at a cost of Rs12.5 million and has been shot using an Alexa camera. Usually, the budgets of a commercial film are around Rs30 million to Rs50 million. Many movie critics and producers are looking forward to Aleeha’s film as they believe it can prove to be real game-changer.

The film stars actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nausheen Shah. Earlier, while talking to SAMAA Digital, Haider spilt some beans about his character in the film.

“My character in this film is completely different from my character in Na Maloon Afraad and Baaji,” said Haider. “Nasir is a very composed and serious boy who manages his married life while fighting for survival. The film will also feature romance, comedy, music and some serious action.”

He remarked that after their sizzling chemistry in Dewar-e-Shab, the producers decided to cast Nausheen Shah as the lead. “But there is another reason for casting Nausheen and you’ll know why after watching the film,” Haider added.