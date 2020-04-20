Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan took to social media to share that she has tied the knot with her beau Ifthekhar on Monday.

Sharing an adorable photo with him from the ceremony on Instagram, Nimra wrote “Alhamdulillah #nikahfied.” The starlet added she needs everyone’s prayers.

Earlier, in an interview with Samina Peerzada she talked about her accident and the only love of her life for the first time. Khan revealed she will tie the knot really soon and make an announcement at the right time.

Khan made her acting debut on television with Khwaab Tabeer on PTV. She is known for her performances in Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand on A-Plus, opposite Ahsan Khan, Rishta Anjana Sa on Ary Digital and Choti Si Zindagi on Hum TV.