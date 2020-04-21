Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands out there

Newlywed Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands in the world: Never to compare your wife with anyone.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared some advice. “Never compare your wife to another woman. If the other woman was good for you. Allah would have given her to you,” said Khan.

“Keep that in your mind always stay strong together,” concludes the post.

The actor recently took to social media to share that she tied the knot with her beau Ifthekhar on Monday.

Sharing an adorable photo with him from the ceremony on Instagram, Nimra wrote “Alhamdulillah #nikahfied.” The starlet added she needed everyone’s prayers.

Earlier, in an interview with Samina Peerzada she talked about her accident and the only love of her life for the first time. Khan revealed she will tie the knot really soon and make an announcement at the right time.

Khan made her acting debut on television with Khwaab Tabeer on PTV. She is known for her performances in Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand on A-Plus, opposite Ahsan Khan, Rishta Anjana Sa on Ary Digital and Choti Si Zindagi on Hum TV.

