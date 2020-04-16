Naimal Khawar wants people to forgive more

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife Naimal Khawar shares some thoughts while practising self-isolation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Khawar said: “Today and every day let’s make a conscious choice to hold onto the people we love a little closer, let’s remind them of how we feel about them, let’s forgive more often and wave resentment goodbye, let’s choose what makes us happy, let’s follow our hearts and let’s love so strongly that it’ll live on long after we are no longer here.”

Earlier, Abbasi took to social media and expressed love for his wife. He called her Allah’s “most precious gift for him”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with his wife and said, “We took this picture almost two years ago when I asked my artist friend for painting and she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me,” he added.

Abbasi thanked Allah for making him fall in love with “amazing and beautiful human being” Khawar.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

He also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.