Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Naimal Khawar wants people to forgive more

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Naimal Khawar wants people to forgive more

Photo: Instagram

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife Naimal Khawar shares some thoughts while practising self-isolation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Khawar said: “Today and every day let’s make a conscious choice to hold onto the people we love a little closer, let’s remind them of how we feel about them, let’s forgive more often and wave resentment goodbye, let’s choose what makes us happy, let’s follow our hearts and let’s love so strongly that it’ll live on long after we are no longer here.”

View this post on Instagram

Today and every day let’s make a conscious choice to hold onto the people we love a little closer, let’s remind them of how we feel about them, let’s forgive more often and wave resentment goodbye, let’s choose what makes us happy, let’s follow our hearts and let’s love so strongly that it’ll live on long after we are no longer here.🌙

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on Apr 15, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

Earlier, Abbasi took to social media and expressed love for his wife. He called her Allah’s “most precious gift for him”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with his wife and said, “We took this picture almost two years ago when I asked my artist friend for painting and she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me,” he added.

Abbasi thanked Allah for making him fall in love with “amazing and beautiful human being” Khawar.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

He also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.