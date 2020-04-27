Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Nadia Jamil visits brother’s grave after 47 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Nadia Jamil visits brother’s grave after 47 years

Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil shared picture of her older brother, Zain Fazel Jamil, as she visited his grave for the first time in 47 years.

“We lived in the UK. Eventually we shifted to Pakistan. I had never seen my older brother Zain’s grave. Today after searching the cemetery…for four hours we found it and cleared it a bit,” she wrote on Twitter.

She urged her fans to pray for her brother and her parents. Her brother died a year after his birth.

Earlier this month, Jamil was diagnosed with breast cancer. She  is currently under treatment in the United Kingdom.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks.”

The actor thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

