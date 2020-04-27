Nadia Jamil visits brother’s grave after 47 years

Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil shared picture of her older brother, Zain Fazel Jamil, as she visited his grave for the first time in 47 years.

“We lived in the UK. Eventually we shifted to Pakistan. I had never seen my older brother Zain’s grave. Today after searching the cemetery…for four hours we found it and cleared it a bit,” she wrote on Twitter.

She urged her fans to pray for her brother and her parents. Her brother died a year after his birth.

47 yrs ago my parents lost a https://t.co/stE7omLdP8 older brother.We lived in UK.Eventually we shifted 2 Pakistan.I hd never seen my older brother Zains grave. Today after searching the cemetery w @ThisIsEleniH for 4 hours we found it & cleared it a bit. PLZ pray 4 him & Ami/Aba pic.twitter.com/E8eGZc0lzT — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) June 17, 2019

Earlier this month, Jamil was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently under treatment in the United Kingdom.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks.”

The actor thanked everyone for their love and prayers.