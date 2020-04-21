Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Jamil to start treatment in two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Nadia Jamil to start treatment in two weeks

Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil’s lymph nodes are clear and she is set to start treatment in two weeks. The actor recently shared an update about her health with her friends and fans on social media.

Earlier this month, Jamil was diagnosed with breast cancer. She  is currently under treatment in the United Kingdom. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks 🙂 Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks.”

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks 🙂 Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks. Thank you all so much 4 your love & prayers. They meant so much to me and carried me through this emotional rollercoaster. Still not over but hurdle one crossed. Baby steps. Relief. Gratitude! And much much needed sleep 🙂 #cancerfighter #breastcancer #Addenbrooks #Instafamily

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on Apr 20, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT

The actor thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

“They meant so much to me and carried me through this emotional rollercoaster. Still not over but hurdle one crossed. Baby steps. Relief. Gratitude! And much much needed sleep,” she wrote in the caption.

breast cancer nadia jamil
 
