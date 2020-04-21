Nadia Jamil to start treatment in two weeks

Actor Nadia Jamil’s lymph nodes are clear and she is set to start treatment in two weeks. The actor recently shared an update about her health with her friends and fans on social media.

Earlier this month, Jamil was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently under treatment in the United Kingdom. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks 🙂 Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks.”

The actor thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

“They meant so much to me and carried me through this emotional rollercoaster. Still not over but hurdle one crossed. Baby steps. Relief. Gratitude! And much much needed sleep,” she wrote in the caption.