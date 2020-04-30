Nadia Jamil to go for chemotherapy on Friday

Actor Nadia Jamil is all set for her first chemotherapy on Friday. Her mother arrived in the UK on Wednesday and while she is with Nadia, she will not be accompanying her daughter to the session.
Last month, the actor diagnosed with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour. She is currently in the UK for treatment.
Taking to Instagram, Jamil explained that she did not want to “expose Mama and she understands this is my battle. I must fight it alone”.
Asalamalikum from Ami and me…. #relief #cancersupport #battlebegins #Igotthis #chemotherapy #mamasgirl #babysteps Friday I go for my first Chemotherapy… I go alone … Don’t want to expose Mama and she understands this is my battle. I must fight it alone. It’s wonderful to have her here and my house is already sparkling … Why do I want I go alone? Because I’m scared and I want to feel my own strength…and come out proud of myself. #selfesteem #cancerfighter #chemotherapy What advice do you have @thetittygritty @cuckooclothing @justdessertsbyaminah @bowelbabe ?
“It’s wonderful to have her here and my house is already sparkling…Why do I want I go alone? Because I’m scared and I want to feel my own strength…and come out proud of myself,” she added.
Earlier, the actor shared a heart-wrenching post about her son.
Today I spoke to my son Sabir who loves in Pakistan at the wonderful Lahore Hostel under the care of Anwaar Sahab. Sabirs story is an inspiring one. He says to me often Ami, make a film of my story some day. He was an enslaved brick labourer orphan in a cruel brick factory when I adopted him at the age of four. Today he is studying to be a cadet and he also gives motivational talks to other street children, orphans and traumatised children about his own story and expresses his pride in his struggle and his acheivments . He is scared nowadays line all my son’s are, because I have cancer and my chemotherapy starts on Friday. I have not been able to eat for days and I’m feeling a bit weak… He saw me and he wept on the phone with me. Then I told him stop crying or I’m going to put this picture of you crying on social media and he said “Zaroor lagao, I love you Ami, ye aansoo love ke Hain. Lagana taake aur larke bhi apnee Ma ke pyaar main ronay se naa darrain… lekin ye doossree bhi lagana phir!” And that second picture is of him giving me a big flying kiss Is he a champion or not :))) I am blessed to be surrounded by love but the love of my strong, patient son Sabir is one of the greatest blessing Allah has given me. He is my strength. Please pray for him For us #cancersupport #mom
Jamil said that she spoke to her son, Sabir, who is on his way to become a cadet and he was scared for her.
“He is scared nowadays… all my sons are, because I have cancer and my chemotherapy starts on Friday. I have not been able to eat for days and I’m feeling a bit weak… He saw me and he wept on the phone with me,” she said.
Talking about her son, she said that Sabir’s story was inspiring. “He was an orphan who was working as an enslaved brick labourer in a cruel brick factory when I adopted him at the age of four. Today he is studying to be a cadet and he also gives motivational talks to other street children, orphans and traumatised children about his own story and expresses his pride in his struggle and his achievements,” she added.