Nadia Jamil to go for chemotherapy on Friday

Actor Nadia Jamil is all set for her first chemotherapy on Friday. Her mother arrived in the UK on Wednesday and while she is with Nadia, she will not be accompanying her daughter to the session.

Last month, the actor diagnosed with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour. She is currently in the UK for treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Jamil explained that she did not want to “expose Mama and she understands this is my battle. I must fight it alone”.

“It’s wonderful to have her here and my house is already sparkling…Why do I want I go alone? Because I’m scared and I want to feel my own strength…and come out proud of myself,” she added.



Earlier, the actor shared a heart-wrenching post about her son.

Jamil said that she spoke to her son, Sabir, who is on his way to become a cadet and he was scared for her.



“He is scared nowadays… all my sons are, because I have cancer and my chemotherapy starts on Friday. I have not been able to eat for days and I’m feeling a bit weak… He saw me and he wept on the phone with me,” she said.

Talking about her son, she said that Sabir’s story was inspiring. “He was an orphan who was working as an enslaved brick labourer in a cruel brick factory when I adopted him at the age of four. Today he is studying to be a cadet and he also gives motivational talks to other street children, orphans and traumatised children about his own story and expresses his pride in his struggle and his achievements,” she added.