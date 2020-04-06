Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Jamil says she’s managing pain, getting stronger

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Nadia Jamil says she’s managing pain, getting stronger

Photo: File

Despite being tired and drained, actor Nadia Jamil shared a post-surgery selfie with her Twitter family to let them know that she is feeling better.

The actor, who was recently diagnosed with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour, said that she was grateful. She gave a shout out to the “incredible doctors, nurses and medical staff working tirelessly to heal and save us every day”.

The actor is currently under treatment in the UK and said the chemotherapy and radiation combo would be decided in two weeks after the lymph node biopsy came back. “Managing pain, getting stronger, grateful four today,” she tweeted.

According to the Damsa star, it is essential to understand and combat breast cancer. “No shame in taking care of your body and keeping up with self-checks,” she said.

Actors Mahira Khan and Ehd-e-Wafa’s Wahaj Ali sent out prayers for Nadia.

Ali shared a sweet note about Jamil on Instagram. He said: “You’ve been a sister, a godmother and a mentor to me when I needed it the most. May Allah grant you the strength to fight this battle and emerge healthy from this ordeal.”

The president of Pakistan and his wife wished Jamil a swift recovery.

“This is a disease like any other with a great potential of recovery in ‘early detection and fast action’. We need to spread the word. You will Inshallah recover soon, we are praying for you,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cancer nadia jamil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.