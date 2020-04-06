Nadia Jamil says she’s managing pain, getting stronger

Despite being tired and drained, actor Nadia Jamil shared a post-surgery selfie with her Twitter family to let them know that she is feeling better.

The actor, who was recently diagnosed with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour, said that she was grateful. She gave a shout out to the “incredible doctors, nurses and medical staff working tirelessly to heal and save us every day”.

Still to tired & drained to get back onto twitter and answer all your beautiful tweets. But please know how v grateful I am 4 each one.

Salute! Respect! 2 the incredible doctors,nurses,medical staff working tirelessly 2 heal & save us,everyday. Exposing themselves 2 risk.

Bless! — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

The actor is currently under treatment in the UK and said the chemotherapy and radiation combo would be decided in two weeks after the lymph node biopsy came back. “Managing pain, getting stronger, grateful four today,” she tweeted.

Post surgery smile 4 my Twitter family. Thanku 4 your healing prayers & love!You are all INCREDIBLE ❤️ I am blessed.

The cherry blossoms R beautiful.Lymph node biopsy back in 2 weeks InshaAllah.Chemo/radiation combo 2b decided then.Managing pain,getting stronger,grateful 4 today! pic.twitter.com/lPT0ctdZPY — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

According to the Damsa star, it is essential to understand and combat breast cancer. “No shame in taking care of your body and keeping up with self-checks,” she said.

Remember #breastcancerawareness is essential 2 understand & combat #breastcancer

No shame in taking care of your body,ladies,& keeping up with self checks & medical checks.

Early detection saves lives.

Cancer is a journey many face. One day at a time. Pacing & loving oneself❤️🤗 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

Actors Mahira Khan and Ehd-e-Wafa’s Wahaj Ali sent out prayers for Nadia.

Nado 😘♥️♥️ want to hear your voice as soon as possible. Praying for you! Allah Shaafi. Allah Kaafi. https://t.co/X3xPllAgqj — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 4, 2020

Ali shared a sweet note about Jamil on Instagram. He said: “You’ve been a sister, a godmother and a mentor to me when I needed it the most. May Allah grant you the strength to fight this battle and emerge healthy from this ordeal.”

The president of Pakistan and his wife wished Jamil a swift recovery.

My wife @Saminalvi and I would like to wish you quick recovery. Indeed there is no shame. This is a disease like any other with a great potential of recovery in ‘early detection and fast action’. We need to spread the word. You will Inshallah recover soon, we are praying for you. https://t.co/Lr5ULQHIpN — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 3, 2020

“This is a disease like any other with a great potential of recovery in ‘early detection and fast action’. We need to spread the word. You will Inshallah recover soon, we are praying for you,” he said.