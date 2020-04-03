Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

Actor and television host Nadia Jamil took to social media to share that she is fighting with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said, “Last week I was diagnosed with cancer and now I’m four days into treatment.”

Last week I ws diagnosed w cancer. Nw 4 days in2 treatment. In th last few days hv felt all sorts of feelings frm apprehension,fear, unbeatably huge love 2 calm,acceptance,patience,overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility 2 my children,parents,loved ones,myself,you — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

Its stage 1 breast cancer/grade 3 tumour.Regular self checks are important ladies!Please act fast if you feel any abnormalities. Do NOT ever ignore your body,your health. I now await my surgery date & am feeling positive & loved. Please dont worry & take good care of yourselves❤️ — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

She concluded her post with a public service message and urged women to not ignore the signs their bodies are giving them. “Do NOT ever ignore your body, your health. I now await my surgery date and am feeling positive and loved.”