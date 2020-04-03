Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Actor and television host Nadia Jamil took to social media to share that she is fighting with first-stage breast cancer and grade third tumour.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said, “Last week I was diagnosed with cancer and now I’m four days into treatment.”

She concluded her post with a public service message and urged women to not ignore the signs their bodies are giving them. “Do NOT ever ignore your body, your health. I now await my surgery date and am feeling positive and loved.”

