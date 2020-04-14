Mushk Kaleem thinks Iman Ali is elitist

Model Mushk Kaleem has hit back at model turned actor Iman Ali for calling the new generation of Pakistani models “brainless”.

Recently, Ali sat down for an interview with actor Iffat Omar for her Youtube channel. During the conversation, the model spoke about how important it is for models to be intelligent.

Iman, who is the daughter of actor Abid Ali, was touted to be the highest-paid model of her time. Omar claimed that it was because of her stunning features. But, Iman, disagreed and remarked that it was her hard work that paid off.

“I was extremely hardworking,” the Mah-e-Mir star exclaimed. “I asked Sheru (HSY) to train me how to walk the ramp for over a month and a half. So, whatever I have today, I owe it to my hard work and untiring efforts.”

Iffat then weighed in on how important it is for models to be intelligent.

“I think back in the day being intelligent was a part of being a model,” Iman shared. “But if you look at the state of it now, it’s not the same.”

She added: “I’m not being elitist, but come on man. But it’s just the way they speak, I mean. Their basic general knowledge is just so…” completed Ali.

Her remarks and the way she talked about young models didn’t sit well with Mushk Kaleem. Taking to Instagram, Kaleem expressed her disappointment over Iman’s statement.

“I don’t understand how a senior artist/model/ actress like Iman Aly can make such a condescending statement about the current models of our industry. According to her, the models who are working in our industry right now don’t have ‘adequate general knowledge. I’m appalled that someone I’ve grown up admiring and revering would make such a statement,” said Kaleem.

The model continued, “What does she mean when she says that we can’t speak or that we don’t have general knowledge? As for speaking in English, it’s not our mother tongue, it’s a second language (and) not everyone can speak properly and that’s okay.”

Kaleem concluded by saying, “Even though you say you are not being elitist, the truth is you are.”