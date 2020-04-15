Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Muneeb Butt celebrates 28th birthday with family

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Photo:File

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt celebrated his 28th birthday at home with his family in quarantine on Tuesday.

His wife, Aiman Khan, took to social media to share a picture of the birthday celebrations with their seven month-old daughter Amal.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday baba 💓

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Apr 14, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

Butt also also shared a picture of his birthday cake on Instagram and wrote “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the only thing that matter is family!”

His friend Momal Sheikh also made sure to make his day more special. She sent him a dessert amid the coronavirus lockdown and went on Instagram to wish him. He said “You’ve proven to be a better friend, Momal.”

AIman Khan Muneeb Butt
 
