Muneeb Butt celebrates 28th birthday with family

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt celebrated his 28th birthday at home with his family in quarantine on Tuesday.

His wife, Aiman Khan, took to social media to share a picture of the birthday celebrations with their seven month-old daughter Amal.

Butt also also shared a picture of his birthday cake on Instagram and wrote “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the only thing that matter is family!”

His friend Momal Sheikh also made sure to make his day more special. She sent him a dessert amid the coronavirus lockdown and went on Instagram to wish him. He said “You’ve proven to be a better friend, Momal.”