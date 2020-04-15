Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai

Justice was served and culprits were punished, said actor Sana Javed about the grand finale of her hit TV show Ruswai which aired on ARY on Tuesday night. The actor took to Instagram to share her character’s journey with fans of the show along with a special guest: Mukhtaran Mai.

In the post, the actor wrote: “Dear friends, fans and family, with the grand finale of Ruswai, my journey with the most impactful character yet of my acting career (Sameera) came to an end…with Mukhtaran Mai’s surprise entry in the last episode, life came full circle for Sameera and her quest for justice.”

“Justice was served and the evil culprits were punished, Sameera managed to emerge as victorious. May Sameera inspire you all to find the courage and strength to stand against injustice and evil.”

She thanked the team behind the project and her co-stars.

Actor Osama Tahir, who plays her brother on the show, tweeted about the experience. He said: “What an incredible experience and journey. Thank you all for loving this show, and loving each and every single character.”

#Ruswai.

Final episode aired today…

What an incredible experience and journey.

Thank you all for loving this show, and loving each and every single character.

Sigh. I’m grateful, and weirdly sad that it has all… https://t.co/cbWh3bLRCH — Osama Tahir (@osamatahir) April 14, 2020

Actor Nadia Jamil, who is currently in the UK for medical treatment, took to Instagram to share that she had just caught up with a few TV shows including Ruswai. She was over the moon that the show ended with Mukhtaran Mai.

The actor said that she was in heaven and asked fans for recommendations on what to watch next.