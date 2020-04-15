Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@sanajaved.official

Justice was served and culprits were punished, said actor Sana Javed about the grand finale of her hit TV show Ruswai which aired on ARY on Tuesday night. The actor took to Instagram to share her character’s journey with fans of the show along with a special guest: Mukhtaran Mai.

In the post, the actor wrote: “Dear friends, fans and family, with the grand finale of Ruswai, my journey with the most impactful character yet of my acting career (Sameera) came to an end…with Mukhtaran Mai’s surprise entry in the last episode, life came full circle for Sameera and her quest for justice.”

Dear friends, fans and family With the grand finale of #Ruswai, my journey with the most impactful character yet of my acting career (Sameera) came to an end. Justice was served and the evil culprits were punished, #Sameera managed to emerge as victorious. May #Sameera inspire you all to find the courage and strength to stand against injustice and evil . AMEEN .I must thank the team behind the project especially my producers @saeedhumayun @shahzad.nasib, director @Rubina Ashraf @nadeembaigdirector @mehdisanam @irfan.malik50 my co-stars @mikaalzulfiqar and @mohammedahmedsyed , @nailaansariwriter , my insta family as well as all those who wrote about #Ruswai and made me feel on top of the world. With Mukhtaran Mai’s surprise entry in the last episode, life came full circle for Sameera and her quest for justice. I owe my success, my ability to pick substantial roles to all of you out there. Thank you for your love and constant support. Until next time! ❤😊

“Justice was served and the evil culprits were punished, Sameera managed to emerge as victorious. May Sameera inspire you all to find the courage and strength to stand against injustice and evil.”

She thanked the team behind the project and her co-stars.

Actor Osama Tahir, who plays her brother on the show, tweeted about the experience. He said: “What an incredible experience and journey. Thank you all for loving this show, and loving each and every single character.”

Actor Nadia Jamil, who is currently in the UK for medical treatment, took to Instagram to share that she had just caught up with a few TV shows including Ruswai. She was over the moon that the show ended with Mukhtaran Mai.

The actor said that she was in heaven and asked fans for recommendations on what to watch next.

