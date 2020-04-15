Much more than a woman with cancer: Nadia Jamil

There is so much more to me than being a woman with cancer, said actor Nadia Jamil in a post on social media. The actor was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has been under treatment in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said: “I’m an actor, teacher, mother, child protection worker, and a student. But after ones cancer diagnosis life shifts suddenly into pre cancer and post cancer eras.”

She said that the lump was a grade three tumour growing fast and “it was very near my lymph nodes. During my surgery the amazing doctors took my sentinel lymph nodes out for a biopsy. I find out the result on the 20th (pray for me!).”

“If the cancer has spread into them…I will start chemo…I will go through radiation and hormone therapy regardless,” she said. “My lump didn’t come up on any mammogram. It came up on the ultrasound, because of the weird place it’s in. So ladies, sisters, when you do your own breast examination please don’t forget the area under your arm and your armpits. Learn how to do a self-examination.”

She added that this is how her cancer was caught at stage one.