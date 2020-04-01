Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Mira Sethi shares throwback pictures from her wedding day

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Photo: File

As promised in an earlier post on social media, actor Mira Sethi shared more pictures from her wedding day.

View this post on Instagram

SHAADI 🎃

A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:22am PDT

Last week, she shared a series of photographs from her mehndi with Bilal Siddiqi last year. In an Instagram post, Sethi said that hard drive with photographs had been sitting on her table for months.

She had promised that she’ll be posting a series of photos and videos in the coming days. “If this stuff makes you cringe, ignore. If not, enjway! PS: I skipped the foundation/base altogether for my mehndi. I used concealer laikin itna tou banta hai.”

In 2019, Mira had penned down her feelings for Bilal. She also described the journey of how she met her life partner in an adorable Instagram post.

coronavirus Mira Sethi
 
