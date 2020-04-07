‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape

‘Mercy’ singer Duffy recently shared details of a four-week ordeal during which she was drugged, kidnapped and raped.

Back in February, the singer broke her silence after years to explain to her fans that she had disappeared from public life in 2011 because she struggled to recover from the ordeal. At the time, she did not disclose any details of the incident.

On Sunday, the Welsh singer wrote a lengthy blog where she shared her story. She said that she could only hope that her words would serve as a momentary distraction “or maybe even some comfort that one can come out of darkness”.

“We are in troubling times, where we’ve not seen such national and global worry since World War II. Now, it’s more important than ever to think about the impact we have on each other,” she wrote.

According to the 35-year-old, she was drugged and kidnapped by a man she could not identify, on her birthday. She said she was also taken to a foreign country.



“I contemplated running away as he slept but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me…I flew back with him, I stayed calm and as normal as someone could and when I got home, I sat, dazed, like a zombie,” she said. “I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me. With what little strength I had, my instinct was to then run, to run and find somewhere to live that he could not find.”



She added that the perpetrator drugged her in her own home for four weeks.

Talking about the incident, the singer said “rape is like living murder, you are alive, but dead. All I can say is it took an extremely long time, sometimes feeling never ending, to reclaim the shattered pieces of me.”

She added that she was sharing this because “we are living in a hurting world and I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me, anymore. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions,’ now you know … and I am free.”