Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine

From regular folks to celebrities, this quarantine is getting everyone addicted to TikTok with its trendy challenges. Jumping on the bandwagon, Mehwish Hayat took up the shake a leg challenge on the Oh Na Na Nah song with brother, Daish Hayat.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared their perfectly synchronised dance moves and said that off all the internet challenges,this was the one that she opted for.

“Don’t ask how long it took me to get @danish_hayat to rehearse these steps lol,” said Mehwish.

She remarked that in these difficult times having fun with siblings and challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. “Never lose the inner child in you,” concludes the actor.

Earlier, Mehwish took to social media to share a special message for her fans and followers on Shab-e-Baraat. She said that the world was in need of more prayers than ever before.

she said that we all need to pray together in this difficult time. “Tonight on Shab-e-Baraat let’s ask Allah for forgiveness. Never before has the world been more in need of prayers and understanding. Let’s come together and pray that these difficult times pass,” reads the caption.