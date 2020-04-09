Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Mehwish Hayat has a special prayer for everyone on Shab-e-Baraat

File photo: Mehwish Hayat/Twitter

Mehwish Hayat had a special message for her fans and followers on Shab-e-Baraat. She said that the world was in need of more prayers than ever before.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, she said that we all need to pray together in this difficult time. “Tonight on Shab-e-Baraat let’s ask Allah for forgiveness. Never before has the world been more in need of prayers and understanding. Let’s come together and pray that these difficult times pass,” reads the caption.

Muslims across the world observed Shab-e-Baraat on Wednesday night, praying to Almighty Allah to end the threats of deadly coronavirus.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
