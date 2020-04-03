Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat condemns BJP leader for spreading hatred against Muslims

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat condemns BJP leader for spreading hatred against Muslims

Photo: File

Actor Mehwish Hayat condemned India’s ruling party leader Subramanian Swamy for spewing hatred against Muslims on Thursday.

Retweeting a video clip from Swamy’s interview, the actor questioned the international community’s silence over the remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker.

In a recent interview with VICE, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said that Muslims in India do not deserve the same rights as everyone else living in the country.

“Why is world closing its eyes to what is happening in India? this is exactly what Nazi Germany did. So what’s next for Muslims…extermination camps?,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan also slammed Swamy and tweeted that BJP’s leadership is now openly speaking about Muslims like Nazis spoke about Jews.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India mehwish hayat Muslims
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.