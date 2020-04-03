Mehwish Hayat condemns BJP leader for spreading hatred against Muslims

Actor Mehwish Hayat condemned India’s ruling party leader Subramanian Swamy for spewing hatred against Muslims on Thursday.

Retweeting a video clip from Swamy’s interview, the actor questioned the international community’s silence over the remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker.

In a recent interview with VICE, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said that Muslims in India do not deserve the same rights as everyone else living in the country.

“Why is world closing its eyes to what is happening in India? this is exactly what Nazi Germany did. So what’s next for Muslims…extermination camps?,” she wrote on Twitter.

In today’s day & age,how can a representative of the largest democracy in the world be allowed to get away with these comments. Why is the world closing its eyes to what is happening in India?This is exactly what Nazi Germany did. So what’s next for Muslims..extermination camps?! https://t.co/G9Yj6fFAQP — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 2, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan also slammed Swamy and tweeted that BJP’s leadership is now openly speaking about Muslims like Nazis spoke about Jews.