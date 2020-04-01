Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Mehwish Hayat asks fans to donate to PM’s relief fund

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Actor Mehwish Hayat has appealed to her fans and followers to donate to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a tweet, the Lahore Nahi Jaungi star said that doctors and nurses who are on the front line fighting the coronavirus need to have proper protective equipment. She reminded people that they have to stay at home in order to save lives.

“Front line medical staff have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly. We need to give what we can to PM’s Relief Fund,” she tweeted. “Also this is not a holiday-we have to stay at home to save lives. Together we will win this battle!”

coronavirus Lahore Nahi Jaungi mehwish hayat
 
