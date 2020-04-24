Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mehreen Jabbar takes us back to 2009 drama ‘Malal’

Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehreen Jabbar takes us back to 2009 drama 'Malal'

Photo: Instagram/@mehreenjabbarofficial

Filmmaker Mehreen recently took a trip down memory lane and shared photographs from the set of her drama serial Malal from 2009.

In an Instagram post, the Ram Chand Pakistani director said: “Memories of ‘Malal’ (2009). Photos by the late Madhia Aijaz.”

View this post on Instagram

Memories of ‘Malal’ (2009). Photos by the late @madihaaijaz. #nostalgiaduringcorona @faisalrehmanofficial @sarwatg @thedeeptigupta @imranabbas.official @taniakazi1 @shehrazade_s @umeraahmed.official @momina.duraid @justaskjarrett #farhanalam

A post shared by Mehreen Jabbar (@mehreenjabbarofficial) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

The TV show, which was shot in the US, was written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Jabbar for HUM TV.

The show revolves around Zinia (Deepti Gupta) and Danish, played by Faisal Rehman, who’ve been friends for 15 years and are secretly in love with each other. However, when Danish returns to Pakistan, he gets married to a young woman (Sarwat Gilani). The show looks at how Zinia and Danish’s dynamic changes when he returns to the US.

The show also stars Imran Abbas, Tania Kazi, Adeel Ahmed, Ismat Zaidi, Badar Khalil and Shehryar Zaidi.

