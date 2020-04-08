Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Meesha Shafi has the perfect spot for reading, napping

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: File

Singer-songwriter Meesha Shafi just shared a photograph of the perfect reading and nap spot in her house.

In an Instagram post, the Leela singer that she was “rather pleased with how this window situation is turning out…perfect for naps, teatime, cuddles, daydreaming and reading”.

Shafi said that she wanted to put up more books and plants to fill up the window but doesn’t want to block the view. “Tough choices. Not complaining.”

Earlier, she shared a DIY face mask and her daily routine in the lockdown with her fans and followers.

