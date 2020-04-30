Meera is left with $300 in the USA

Lollywood superstar Meera has been stranded in The Big Apple for weeks due to which all her resources have exhausted and she is left with minimum money for her survival.

“I have only $300 left now and the ticket to return to Pakistan costs $3,000,” said Meera. She added that due to the cancellation of flight operations her return ticket cannot be used.

Meera is also sad that people are still criticizing her for owning a big house. “Yes I have big houses but that furniture cannot provide me food,” she said. “I am very sad over the fact that despite helping me with prayers or with money people are criticizing me in this difficult time.”

She requested that one should not judge the other person who is in need of help. “Even an actor, doctor and any famous person can be in be in crisis during this time,” said Meera.

She also shared that a Pakistani restaurant has taken care of her and arranged her meals.

A month earlier, Meera had gone to America for the shooting of her film Long Distance. Along with a lead role in the movie, she is involved in the upcoming movies’ production too.

“A Chinese cameraman of my crew, the producer of the film and her assistant have died after contracting the COVID-19,” said Meera.

She remarked that she wants to return to her country safely but is equally worried about travelling. “I want to come back to my country but I am also worried about the fact that what if I get some infection from the plane while travelling,” said Meera.

Earlier, with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York, the actor appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help her come home. She said she wanted to die in her homeland, not abroad. Within hours, the video went viral and she was mocked mercilessly for it.

The actor has said that she intends to take action against media outlets who said that she was creating a scandal for attention.

Talking to SAMAA Digital on April 21, Meera said that she was upset with TV channels who attached “drama queen” and “scandal queen” to her name. She added that she would not forget and plans to initiate legal action against them.

“I am a working woman, not a drama queen,” she said. “Is it part of Pakistan’s culture to abuse women like this? No one can stop me from coming back to Pakistan”.

According to the star, she had been in the US for two months. In the beginning, she said that she was staying at her husband, Captain Naveed’s house. For the past week, she added that she had been in quarantine at a hotel.

The viral video

Dressed in black, Meera posted a video appealing to the prime minister to help her come home. She said that in the US thousands were dying and New York had practically turned into a graveyard. “Mr Prime Minister I do not want to die in another country,” she said.

“I want to participate in social work after I return home…like distributing ration to the needy,” Meera said, adding that she wanted to become a part of the prime minister’s corona relief mission